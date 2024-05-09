Crystal Palace to accept £50m bid for Man Utd, Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa target

Crystal Palace are ready to tempt Manchester United, Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa with a reduced transfer fee demand for Michael Olise.

TEAMtalk reports that Palace are ready to accept a £50 million upfront payment, with a deal that could rise to £65 million with add-ons for Olise in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Olise, who has dazzled this season with nine goals, recently showcased his talent with a two-goal performance against Manchester United in a stunning 4-0 victory.

This form has intensified interest from top clubs, including Chelsea, who are considering offloading Raheem Sterling to make room for the younger winger.

Palace’s willingness to negotiate the structure of the payment—lowering the upfront cost while ensuring the total meets the £65 million valuation—could make the transfer more appealing, particularly for clubs balancing Financial Fair Play considerations.

With his release clause initially set at £65 million, this adjusted fee arrangement could expedite a summer move for the sought-after homegrown talent.

Aston Villa, Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the sought-after winger Michael Olise.