Aston Villa enter race for Newcastle, Arsenal and Man Utd target

Aston Villa are reportedly poised to outbid Arsenal and Manchester United for Crystal Palace’s sought-after winger Michael Olise, according to FootballTransfers.

Olise, eager to join a Champions League squad next season, prioritizes regular playtime, which could sway his decision away from Arsenal, where prominent figures like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard dominate his preferred positions.

Manchester United’s uncertain participation in European competitions further diminishes their appeal, compounded by ongoing instability in their managerial ranks.

Conversely, Aston Villa, under Unai Emery‘s stable leadership—freshly secured by a new contract—appears a more attractive destination in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite his youth international caps for France, Olise seeks more regular exposure, which Villa’s Champions League berth could facilitate.

Villa’s sporting director, Monchi, is reportedly confident in securing Olise’s commitment, leveraging the club’s guaranteed European play and potential for significant personal growth.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Newcastle have reignited their interest in Olise as well.