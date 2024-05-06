Newcastle reignite interest in Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool target

Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, amid fierce competition from top Premier League clubs.

Valued at £60 million, the 22-year-old’s contract includes a release clause that becomes active the 2024 summer transfer window.

The French U21 international, previously courted by Chelsea and PSG, seeks Champions League football, making his next move crucial for his ambition to play regularly at the highest level.

With Manchester United, City, Arsenal and Liverpool all showing interest, Newcastle aims to leverage their European aspirations to sway Olise.

The Magpies view him as a perfect addition to their forward line, which already boasts talents like Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

Olise’s decision could be further influenced by Newcastle’s potential appointment of Palace’s Dougie Freedman as their new sporting director.