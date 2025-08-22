Birmingham City beat rivals to land Liverpool winger

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas on a season-long loan, subject to final clearance.

The 19-year-old arrives at St Andrew’s after impressing with Stoke City last season, where he made 49 appearances and contributed six goals and three assists.

His versatility across both flanks made him a sought-after target this summer.

Hull City, Sheffield United, Wrexham, Norwich City and Preston North End had all shown interest in Koumas, but Birmingham won the race for his signature.

“I’m really excited about it [the move] and looking forward to getting going,” said Koumas to Birmingham’s official website.

“There was lots of interest but just how big of a club this is, how passionate the fans are, the project that I’ve heard about and after speaking to the gaffer, there was no other way about it – I was coming to Birmingham.

“I want to be wanted by a manager and I know he knows a lot about me. It’s always about developing and wanting to get better but I’m also here to come and prove what I can do, score goals and get assists.”

A Liverpool academy graduate, Koumas signed his first professional deal in 2023 and was part of the Reds squad that lifted the Carabao Cup in 2024.

Already a senior Wales international with six caps, he is expected to add pace and creativity to Birmingham’s attacking options.