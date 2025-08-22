Hull City confirm interest in Sheffield Utd, Wrexham, Birmingham, Norwich and Preston target

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic has confirmed the club’s interest in Liverpool attacker Lewis Koumas as they push to strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline.

The 19-year-old Wales international spent last season on loan at Stoke City, scoring six goals in 49 appearances. His performances have sparked widespread interest.

Speaking to HullLive, Jakirovic said: “Yes, but we will see with Liverpool. Koumas is a very good player, a young player, with big potential, so we will see. We will see what will happen in the future.”

According to The Liverpool Echo, Sheffield United, Wrexham, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Preston North End are also keen on securing him this summer.

Hull, who were among the Championship’s lowest scorers last term, see Koumas as a potential injection of quality and attacking depth.