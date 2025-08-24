Leeds agree fee to sign Leicester defender

Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Leicester City full-back James Justin in a move worth £8m, potentially rising to £10m with add-ons.

According to The Independent, the promoted side are finalising terms as Daniel Farke closes in on his 10th signing of a busy summer window.

Justin, 26, is in the final year of his contract at Leicester and has been targeted to add defensive depth after Leeds’ shaky start to the season.

Comfortable at both right-back and left-back, the England international offers valuable versatility.

The transfer takes Leeds’ spending in the 2025 summer transfer window past £100m, with the club already recruiting Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor, Sean Longstaff and several defensive reinforcements.

Leicester, meanwhile, continue their clear-out following relegation, having already sold Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, Wilfried Ndidi and Kasey McAteer.