Deeney: Kilman is not the answer for Man Utd

Watford legend Troy Deeney does not believe Wolves captain Max Kilman is the answer for Manchester United.

United have put the highly-rated Wolves captain on their shortlist of defenders for the summer transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

“I do like Max Kilman,” Deeney said on talkSPORT. “I just think there’s a level that people possibly can’t get to. I could be wrong!”

He continued: “Look at what happened with Harry Maguire, really good at Leicester, great player all of that. Man United, where they’re trying to get to is having a high line and getting after people and you’re going to have to be really comfortable on the ball.

“Playing for Wolves and playing for Man United are two different things, so. If you’re saying there’s a shortlist, hopefully he’s like number five and there’s four ready made that they go for.

“But if he gets it, fair play to the boy! Same as Harry. He’s got his move and he’s done really well.”

Kilman has played every minute in the Premier League for Wolves this season.