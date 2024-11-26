Emery rules out Aston Villa return for Man Utd target

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has ruled out the club trying to re-sign midfielder Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window.

Douglas Luiz joined Juventus from Aston Villa in the summer, but has failed to make the expected impact in the Serie A.

Emery does not believes there is a chance of Luiz returning to Villa Park as he believes the winger is happy at Juventus, and because he is currently injured as well.

Emery said: “I don’t understand the question. He must be happy there, he must get the challenge there with his quality and to help them to get the objective collectively.

“I’m not thinking he would want to leave from there but I don’t know. He’s injured so won’t be here.”

There has been reports in recent days that Juventus and Manchester United were considering a swap deal in January, which would see Luiz move to Old Trafford and Joshua Zirkzee returning to Italy.