England star prefers Liverpool over Newcastle Utd move

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi would reportedly prefer a move to Liverpool, if he is to leave his current club.

Football Insider reports that Marc Guehi has told friends that he would be keen for Liverpool to be his next club.

Guehi was strongly linked with a move to both Liverpool and Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle had several bids for Guehi rejected in the last transfer window, with Crystal Palace staying firm on their price tag.

Reports now suggest the Magpies will face strong competition from Liverpool, who are keen to bring in the 24-year-old as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.