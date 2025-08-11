Everton agree loan deal for former Aston Villa star

Everton have reached an agreement to sign Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City.

The move is close to completion, with the England international set to undergo a medical today.

According to The Athletic, talks began earlier this month over the 29-year-old, whose contract at the Etihad runs until 2027.

Grealish struggled for game time last season, making just seven Premier League starts, with Pep Guardiola often preferring other attacking options.

The former Aston Villa captain joined City in 2021 for a British record £100million and has since won the Premier League three times, along with the Champions League and FA Cup.

If finalised, Grealish would become Everton’s fifth summer signing as Sean Dyche strengthens his squad ahead of the new campaign.