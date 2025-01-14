Everton and Nottingham join Spurs in race for Colombian star

Everton and Nottingham Forest have reportedly joined Tottenham in showing an interest in Colombian midfielder Richard Rios.

Spurs have long been linked with a move for the Palmerias midfielder and reports have suggested that they are ready to make a move, due to their ongoing injury problems.

CaughtOffside reports that Spurs now face competition as Everton and Nottingham Forest are now keen on signing Rios in the 2025 January transfer window.

Richard Rios has long been linked with a move to Europe after impressing for Palmeiras.

The midfielder reportedly has a €100million release clause, though it is expected that Palmeiras would be prepared to sell for considerably less.