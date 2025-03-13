Everton ponder shock move for Newcastle star

Everton are reportedly considering making a shock move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

TalkSPORT reports that Everton manager David Moyes is an admirer of the Magpies midfielder, who has spent the last 19 years at St James’ Park.

Newcastle could be interested in selling Longstaff as it will boost their chances at complying with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Should the Magpies sell Longstaff it would be deemed ‘100 per cent profit’ with regards to PSR.

The 27-year-old lifelong Newcastle fan, could be tempted into leaving the club in order to get regular first-team football.