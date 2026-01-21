Everton track Sunderland star as Moyes plans forward refresh

Everton are stepping up their monitoring of Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor as they map out attacking reinforcements ahead of the next transfer window.

The Toffees are expected to be active in their search for added firepower, with the Frenchman emerging as a standout option after his strong adaptation to top-flight football.

According to the Daily Mirror, Everton have now registered concrete interest in Isidor and are weighing up the financial scope of a deal that could be significant.

Sunderland are understood to value the striker highly after an impressive start to life in the Premier League, where his pace and movement have caught the eye.

David Moyes is believed to admire Isidor’s profile and potential resale value, while the 24-year-old has also previously been linked with Aston Villa. Any move, however, would require Everton to test Sunderland’s resolve.