Exclusive: Aston Villa and Chelsea eye move for Brighton star

Aston Villa and Chelsea have emerged as the latest contenders in the race to sign Brighton’s highly-rated midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The 20-year-old Cameroonian has attracted significant interest following a series of standout performances for Brighton since joining the club last summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Aston Villa and Chelsea are interested in the young midfielder, but they are expected to wait until next summer before potentially making a move.

Baleba’s impressive physicality and technical ability have made him a sought-after prospect by Brighton’s Premier League rivals.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been previously linked with Baleba.

Carlos Baleba signed a five-year contract with Brighton when he joined the club from Ligue 1 side Lille for an initial fee of €27 million.