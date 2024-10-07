Exclusive: Aston Villa and Man Utd target former Arsenal and Leeds Utd target

Manchester United and Aston Villa are showing strong interest in Dinamo Zagreb’s rising star, Martin Baturina.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been attracting attention across Europe, thanks to his impressive performances in the Croatian top flight and on the international stage.

Martin Baturina, valued at around £25 million, has emerged as one of the top young prospects in Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Manchester United and Aston Villa are looking to bolster their midfield options and see the Croatian as an ideal addition.

His ability to dictate play and contribute to both attacking and defensive phases has made him a standout talent.

While several European clubs are monitoring the situation, including interest from Spain, United and Villa are pushing to position themselves in the race and could even make a move in the January transfer window.

Leeds United had a £25million bid accepted for the midfielder this summer, but the player turned down the move.

Baturina has also previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Fiorentina.