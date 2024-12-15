Exclusive: Aston Villa join Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and Newcastle in race for Brazilian winger

Aston Villa have joined the race for Brazilian winger William Gomes from Sao Paulo.

The 18-year-old has been turning heads with his impressive performances for his current club and has previously been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Sao Paulo winger William Gomes. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understand that Aston Villa have also shown interest and are keen on securing the rising star.

William Gomes has been praised for his performances for Sao Paulo and reportedly sees former Spurs forward Lucas Moura as his role model.

The youngster bagged four goals in 20 matches for Sao Paulo in all competitions last season.

The race to sign Gomes is heating up as clubs aim to secure his signature before rival bids emerge.