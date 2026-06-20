Exclusive: Aston Villa join Newcastle in race for €20m-rated Bundesliga defensive sensation

Aston Villa are now keeping an eye on Mainz centre-back Kacper Potulski as Premier League interest in the Polish wonderkid continues to grow.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting young defenders in Germany after a breakout season in the Bundesliga.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understand that Villa have joined Newcastle United in monitoring Potulski, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also admirers.

Dortmund have reportedly already failed with a €20m bid, while Mainz are expected to demand a higher fee for a player tied down until 2028.

Potulski’s 1.95m frame, calm defensive style and rapid development have made him a standout profile for clubs searching for long-term centre-back options.

He has also earned recognition with Poland’s senior national squad, further raising his value.

Villa are assessing defensive reinforcements as Unai Emery looks to keep improving his squad depth. Newcastle remain in the mix, but the race is becoming increasingly crowded.

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