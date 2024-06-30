Exclusive: Aston Villa lining up £26m bid for Spurs, Man Utd, Roma and Juventus target

Aston Villa are preparing a £26 million bid for Real Sociedad’s highly-rated midfielder Brais Mendez.

The 26-year-old has previously attracted interest from Tottenham, Manchester United, Roma and Juventus.

Brais Mendez has been in impressive form, prompting Unai Emery to target him as a key addition to Villa’s squad.

Mendez’s contract with Sociedad runs until 2028, and his release clause is set at £52 million.

Ontheminute.com understands that despite this, Villa are hopeful that their £26 million offer will tempt the Spanish club to negotiate.

The Spanish international has consistently demonstrated his skill and versatility, making him a valuable asset for any team. With Villa looking to bolster their midfield, Mendez’s potential arrival could significantly strengthen their lineup.