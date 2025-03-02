Exclusive: Bournemouth and Leeds Utd join Man Utd and Aston Villa in race for Irish wonderkid

Bournemouth and Leeds United have joined Manchester United and Aston Villa in the race to secure the signing of Shamrock Rovers forward Michael Noonan.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bournemouth and Leeds United are the latest clubs to make checks on the talented Irishman.

We have previously reported that both Aston Villa and Manchester United are both keeping a close eye on the highly-rated youngster.

Noonan will be unable to move to English clubs before he turns 18 in July 2026, under the new Brexit Laws. But clubs can agree on a deal that will see him remain at Shamrock Rovers until then.

Despite being just 16-years-old, interested clubs should expect to pay a transfer fee of around €4 million, as well as added clauses, if they are to sign Michael Noonan.

The youngster recently made a memorable impact in the UEFA Conference League with a stunning winning goal against Molde, becoming the second-youngest scorer in European club competition history.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has previously told the Irish Times: “I’ve watched Michael’s game and progress since he was virtually a baby. He doesn’t play like a 16-year-old. I think Michael is ready to play. I thought that before I got him in and worked with him.

“He can do a bit of everything,” Bradley added. “His standout attitude for one so young is his mentality.”