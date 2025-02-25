Exclusive: Man Utd and Aston Villa target Irish wonderkid

Shamrock Rovers forward Michael Noonan has caught the eye of Premier League giants Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa and Manchester United are both keeping a close eye on the highly-rated youngster.

Despite of his age, interested clubs should expect to pay a transfer fee of around €4 million, as well as added clauses, if they are to sign Michael Noonan.

Noonan will be unable to move to English clubs before he turns 18 in July 2026, under the new Brexit Laws. But clubs can agree on a deal that will see him remain at Shamrock Rovers until then.

The 16-year-old recently made a memorable impact in the UEFA Conference League with a stunning winning goal against Molde, becoming the second-youngest scorer in European club competition history.

His performance not only sealed a 1-0 victory but also showcased his speed and skill, earning him a foul that led to a red card for Molde’s Valdemar Lund.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has long believed in Noonan’s potential, noting his mature mentality and versatile playstyle.

Bradley has previously told the Irish Times: “I’ve watched Michael’s game and progress since he was virtually a baby. He doesn’t play like a 16-year-old. I think Michael is ready to play. I thought that before I got him in and worked with him.

“He can do a bit of everything,” Bradley added. “His standout attitude for one so young is his mentality.”

As Premier League clubs circle, Noonan’s next move could be a major step in his promising career.