EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea join Leeds and Bournemouth in race for Feyenoord gem

Chelsea have stepped up their watch on Feyenoord youngster Jivayno Zinhagel, adding a third English club to the growing interest in the Dutch prospect.

The Blues are renowned for pursuing emerging talent early, and Zinhagel’s development has now caught their attention.

Ontheminute.com understands Chelsea are monitoring the Feyenoord player alongside Leeds United and Bournemouth. There is no suggestion of a formal bid, but the London club’s involvement raises the level of competition around his future.

Rather than looking for an immediate first-team solution, Chelsea’s recruitment model regularly targets players with significant room to develop. Zinhagel’s pathway in Rotterdam is therefore being examined carefully before any decision on a possible approach.

Leeds and Bournemouth have both been following the youngster as they seek value in the European market. Feyenoord, meanwhile, will want to keep his progress on home soil and give him the correct next step.

Further displays could bring more scouts to the Netherlands, but Chelsea have ensured the chase now carries extra weight.