Exclusive: Everton join Premier League rivals in race for Getafe star

Everton have now joined the growing list of Premier League clubs monitoring Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche.

The 22-year-old has already attracted strong interest from Sunderland, Leeds United and Brentford in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Now, Ontheminute.com understands that the Toffees are said to be keeping a close eye on the highly-rated talent as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eager to keep him in Spain, but Premier League clubs are circling.

With Everton looking to bounce back from a difficult campaign, Uche could represent a long-term solution in midfield.

Uche, who currently plays in La Liga, is under contract with a €25 million release clause.

The summer transfer window promises to be a key moment for his future.