Exclusive: Ipswich and Bournemouth join Crystal Palace and Fulham in transfer tussle for defender

Ipswich and Bournemouth are the latest clubs to show an interest in Senegalese defender Ousmane Diao from FC Midtjylland.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Crystal Palace and Fulham were keen on signing the defender in the 2025 January transfer window.

Some reports even suggested that Crystal Palace could make a £3million bid for the highly-rated centre-back.

Ontheminute.com understands that Ipswich and Bournemouth are also interested in the Diao, who has been compared to Antonio Rudiger.

Ousmane Diao would be keen on a move to the Premier League in January, but would be prepared to wait until the summer if FC Midtjylland does not accept any bids for him.

Danish side FC Midtjylland could receive several offers for the Senegalese star with Africa Foot reporting that even Portuguese side FC Porto are interested in the defender.