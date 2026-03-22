Exclusive: Liverpool enter race for Benfica right-back

Liverpool have joined Newcastle United, Manchester United and Bayern Munich in keeping close tabs on Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old has rapidly built a reputation as one of Portugal’s most promising defensive prospects.

Ontheminute.com understands that Liverpool scouts have now begun monitoring Banjaqui’s progress as part of their ongoing recruitment drive for elite young talent across Europe.

Banjaqui has featured prominently in Liga Portugal 2 and the UEFA Youth League this season, showcasing pace, technical ability and maturity beyond his years.

Benfica are working to secure his long-term future, with discussions over an improved contract understood to be ongoing.

With four major European clubs now tracking the teenager, competition is intensifying. If his development continues on its current trajectory, a significant summer transfer battle could soon unfold for the highly rated full-back.