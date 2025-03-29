Exclusive: Liverpool favourites to land Everton, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid target

Liverpool are favourites to sign left-back Sergi Cardona from Villarreal in the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Reds are ahead of their rivals in the race to sign the highly-rated youngster at the end of the season.

Villarreal defender Sergi Cardona. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen to bring in the defender as a long-term replacement for Scottish left-back Andy Robertson.

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid have been monitoring the talented Villarreal defender.

Last week there were also reports that Everton have joined their rivals in making checks on the youngster in recent months.

Villarreal are keen to keep Sergi Cardona at the club and have started talks over a new contract for the defender, who is also being tracked by La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal would consider selling Cardona for around €15-20 million, should they fail with their attempt to get him to sign a new contract.

Cardona joined Villarreal from Las Palmas when his contract with the Amarillos expired in June 2024.