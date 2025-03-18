Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Villarreal star

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are all keeping an eye on Villarreal left-back Sergi Cardona ahead of the summer transfer window.

Caught Offside reports that their sources says the three clubs are monitoring the talented Villarreal defender.

Villarreal defender Sergi Cardona. Photo by Shutterstock.

Scouts from Liverpool and Aston Villa are reported to have attended the matches against Rayo Vallecano and Alaves to make checks on the youngster.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen to bring in the defender as a long-term replacement for Scottish left-back Andy Robertson.

Villarreal are keen to keep Sergi Cardona at the club and have started talks over a new contract for the defender.

The report suggests that Villarreal would consider selling Cardona for around €15-20 million, should they fail with their attempt to get him to sign a new contract.