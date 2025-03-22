Exclusive: Everton join Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid in race for Villarreal star

Everton are the latest club to shown an interest in highly-rated Villarreal left-back Sergi Cardona ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Everton have joined the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid in monitoring the talented Villarreal defender.

Villarreal defender Sergi Cardona. Photo by Shutterstock.

Scouts from Everton, Liverpool and Aston Villa have been making checks on the youngster in recent months.

Villarreal are keen to keep Sergi Cardona at the club and have started talks over a new contract for the defender, who is also being tracked by La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal would consider selling Cardona for around €15-20 million, should they fail with their attempt to get him to sign a new contract.

Cardona joined Villarreal from Las Palmas when his contract with the Amarillos expired in June 2024.