Exclusive: Man Utd and Aston Villa tracking Argentina U20 standout

Manchester United and Aston Villa are both monitoring Rosario Central defender Juan Gimenez ahead of a potential summer move

The 18-year-old has impressed with his maturity, versatility, and composure on the ball, attracting interest from multiple European clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands that United scouts have been following the Argentine closely, with the club keen to continue its strategy of securing young, high-potential talents early.

Juan Gimenez, who can play across the backline and as a defensive midfielder, fits the profile perfectly.

Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the situation, as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his defensive options for the upcoming campaign in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Gimenez, who has already made 21 appearances for Rosario’s first team and starred for Argentina’s U20s, is out of contract in December 2025.

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have also been making checks on the young midfielder.