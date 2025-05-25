Exclusive: Man Utd and Newcastle join Nottingham Forest in race for Leicester wonderkid

Manchester United and Newcastle United have joined Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Leicester City wonderkid Lorenz Hutchinson.

The 17-year-old forward has been in electric form, scoring 41 goals and adding 14 assists last season.

Despite Leicester U18s’ struggles this term, Hutchinson has impressed again with 12 goals in 18 league matches.

Lorenz Hutchinson has yet to sign a professional deal, sparking a scramble among top Premier League clubs.

With Leicester facing PSR pressures, they may need to rely more on academy talent – potentially opening the door for bids.

Nottingham Forest have been closely tracking the situation, but Ontheminute.com understands that they now face stiff competition from the Red Devils and the Magpies.

Hutchinson’s future is set to be one of the hot topics of the 2025 summer transfer window.