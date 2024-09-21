Exclusive: Man Utd and Newcastle Utd eye move for Ipswich, Southampton and Aston Villa target

Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping one eye on the future as they are both keeping tabs on England youth international Oliver Arblaster.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United and Newcastle United are the latest of a growing number of clubs to show their interest in the 20-year-old midfielder.

Arblaster has impressed for Sheffield United and was even made captain when the Blades faced Manchester United at Old Trafford back in April last season.

Oliver Arblaster has previously also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham, Brentford, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Arblaster commented on the reports earlier this season, as quoted by The Star: “I don’t really listen to that. I love playing for Sheffield United, there’s no doubt about it.

“I’ll just keep my head down, keep playing and hopefully performing well.

“I just want to keep doing my talking on the pitch. Supporting this club and going home and away, watching the team. I just love playing for Sheffield United, and I’d like to do that for a lot longer.”