Exclusive: Man Utd, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal keeping tabs on Croatian wonderkid

Croatian wonderkid Bruno Durdov is attracting interest from a number of top Premier League clubs.

The 16-year-old became Hajduk Split’s youngest-ever scorer earlier this season, when he scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Gorica.

“He deserves to play,” said the Hajduk coach, Gennaro Gattuso, after that match.

“But it would be a big mistake if he starts thinking of himself as a great player now. He needs a hundred games to become great.”

Ontheminute.com understand that Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal are all keeping an eye on the youngster.

Bruno Durdov is a pacy, combative winger who is highly rated in his native Croatia and has been compared to the likes of Bukayo Saka.

Durdov signed a new long-term contract with Hajduk Split earlier this month, that will expire in 2027, but it is expected that there could be bids for him already next summer.