Exclusive: Man Utd, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal keeping tabs on Croatian wonderkid

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim
New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Croatian wonderkid Bruno Durdov is attracting interest from a number of top Premier League clubs.

The 16-year-old became Hajduk Split’s youngest-ever scorer earlier this season, when he scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Gorica.

“He deserves to play,” said the Hajduk coach, Gennaro Gattuso, after that match.

“But it would be a big mistake if he starts thinking of himself as a great player now. He needs a hundred games to become great.”

Ontheminute.com understand that Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal are all keeping an eye on the youngster.

Bruno Durdov is a pacy, combative winger who is highly rated in his native Croatia and has been compared to the likes of Bukayo Saka.

Durdov signed a new long-term contract with Hajduk Split earlier this month, that will expire in 2027, but it is expected that there could be bids for him already next summer.

