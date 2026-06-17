EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle and Aston Villa eye move for Germany forward

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are showing interest in Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi as Premier League clubs continue to track the rising Germany talent.

Sources have told Ontheminute.com in an exclusive that both clubs are monitoring the 21-year-old, who has impressed since moving to Belgium from Hannover 96.

Tresoldi is viewed as one of the more exciting young strikers in Europe and is attracting attention after a strong campaign for Club Brugge.

The centre-forward has already built a reputation as a powerful, intelligent No 9 with strong movement inside the box.

He is also a Germany Under-21 international and remains under contract with Club Brugge until 2029, meaning any deal is unlikely to be cheap.

Newcastle are continuing to assess attacking options, while Villa are also looking at forwards with long-term upside.

For more summer market updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 page as clubs begin to shape their squads.