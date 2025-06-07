Exclusive: Newcastle and Everton join race for Italy defender

Hellas Verona defender Diego Coppola
Hellas Verona defender Diego Coppola. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United and Everton have now entered the race to sign Hellas Verona defender Diego Coppola, adding more competition to an already heated transfer battle.

The 21-year-old centre-back, recently called up to the Italian national team, is attracting growing interest after an impressive Serie A season with Verona.

Diego Coppola made 34 appearances and scored twice, playing a key role in securing the club’s top-flight status.

Brighton and Aston Villa were previously leading the chase, with Juventus also monitoring the situation closely.

Now, Ontheminute.com understands Newcastle and Everton are keeping a close eye on the Italy international’s availability this summer.

Coppola is under contract until 2027, and Hellas Verona are reportedly demanding a fee starting at €10 million plus bonuses.

A move in the 2025 summer transfer window would mark his first transfer away from his boyhood club and could be one of Italy’s headline deals this window.

