Brighton and Aston Villa join Juventus in race for Italy defender

Brighton and Aston Villa are battling Juventus for the signature of rising Italian defender Diego Coppola.

The 21-year-old Hellas Verona centre-back has caught the eye after earning his first senior Italy call-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Moldova.

Diego Coppola played a crucial role in Verona’s Serie A survival this season, making 34 appearances and scoring twice. His performances have sparked strong interest from the Premier League, with Brighton leading the chase.

Aston Villa are also keen, as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of a European campaign. Juventus remain in the mix, but face stiff competition.

According to Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà, the player is now leaning towards a Premier League switch. Coppola is valued at a minimum of €10 million, with additional bonuses.

His contract runs until 2027, and a move in the 2025 summer transfer window would mark his first club change.