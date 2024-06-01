Exclusive: Newcastle and Man Utd ponder move for Stoke youngster

Newcastle United and Manchester United are both showing keen interest in Stoke City’s promising midfielder Sol Sidibe.

The 16-year-old has caught the eye of several top clubs with his impressive performances in Stoke’s youth setup.

Alongside the Premier League duo, Chelsea, AC Milan and Monaco have also been tracking Sol Sidibe‘s progress.

The young talent has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in English football, drawing comparisons to some of the game’s greats.

Ontheminute.com understand that Newcastle and Manchester United are eager to bolster their youth ranks with Sidibe, who has demonstrated exceptional skill and maturity for his age.

Chelsea’s interest adds further competition, while AC Milan and Monaco’s involvement highlights Sidibe’s growing reputation on the international stage.

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, Stoke City faces a tough task in retaining their starlet. The bidding war for Sidibe’s signature is expected to intensify, with several elite clubs vying to secure his services.