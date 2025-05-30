Exclusive: Newcastle and Nottingham Forest join race for Djurgarden star

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign highly-rated Japanese left-back Keita Kosugi from Djurgarden.

The 19-year-old has impressed with standout performances in the UEFA Conference League, including both legs against Chelsea, catching the eye of several European clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle and Forest are both in the market for young, dynamic full-backs, and Kosugi’s rapid development makes him an attractive summer target.

Keita Kosugi has featured in 43 matches for Djurgarden, scoring five goals and providing two assists. His versatility – capable of playing on both defensive flanks – adds to his appeal.

According to Japanese outlet Sponichi, Kosugi is also being tracked by Celtic, PSG and Atalanta, with strong interest emerging across Europe.

With Djurgarden’s transfer record standing at £8.4 million, a deal could be feasible for Premier League sides looking to invest in long-term potential in the 2025 summer transfer window.