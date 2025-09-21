Exclusive: Newcastle join chase for Chelsea, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Arsenal target

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League side to be linked with Ecuadorian defender Joel Ordonez ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea and Aston Villa have already been monitoring the 20-year-old Club Brugge centre-back, with Crystal Palace and Arsenal also showing interest in recent months.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle are also keeping a close eye on his situation as they look to strengthen their backline.

Joel Ordonez, who impressed for Ecuador against Argentina earlier this year, has been a standout performer in Belgium thanks to his defensive awareness and ability to play out from the back.

With a release clause in place for 2026, interest in the youngster is only set to grow.

Newcastle’s entry into the race adds another layer to what could be one of the most competitive transfer battles of 2026.