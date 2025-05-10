Exclusive: Newcastle United join Aston Villa, Fulham and West Ham in race for QPR prodigy

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United have joined Aston Villa, Fulham and West Ham in the hunt for QPR prodigy Anthony Trujillo.

The 16-year-old Colombian forward is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after youth talents in English football.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United are the latest club to keep a close eye on the highly-rated youngster.

Aston Villa, Fulham and West Ham have previously been reported to be battling for the signature of Anthony Trujillo.

Trujillo’s versatility – playing as a striker, attacking midfielder, or winger – has caught the attention of top-flight scouts.

His standout displays for QPR’s U18s and Colombia’s U17s have made him a hot prospect. Now, Newcastle’s interest adds fresh pressure on QPR to keep the young star.

With four Premier League clubs circling, QPR face a real battle to hold onto Anthony Trujillo. The club remains hopeful he will stay and continue his development in West London.

