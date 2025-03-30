Exclusive: Nottingham and Leeds join Hull and Norwich in keeping tabs on South American sensation

Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are the latest clubs to be showing an interest in Venezuelan youngster Luis Fernando Carrero.

Reports have previously claimed that Hull City and Norwich Cityare watching the 18-year-old winger closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are also keeping an eye on the highly-rated youngster.

Carrero’s reputation in South America is growing rapidly. Despite only turning 18 on March 14, he has already made his senior debut for Deportivo Táchira’s first team and has been a standout at youth levels.

Luis Fernando Carrero has often been compared to Colombian legend James Rodriguez due to his style of play and creativity on the ball.

Several La Liga and Portuguese Liga sides are also keeping an close eye on the youngster.

Carrero’s current contract with Venezuelan top-flight outfit Deportivo Tachira is due to expire in December 2026, but it is expected that he will leave and join an European club in the summer.