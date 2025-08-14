Man Utd midfielder set for West Brom move despite Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday interest

West Bromwich Albion are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Toby Collyer on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

According to The Athletic, Toby Collyer has attracted strong interest from Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, but West Brom are now close to securing his signature.

The deal structure is understood to be agreed, with only final details to be completed.

The 21-year-old made 19 senior appearances last season but faces stiff competition in Ruben Amorim’s midfield. The Baggies believe he can play a key role in their promotion push under Ryan Mason.

The England youth international is eager for regular minutes, and a move to The Hawthorns now looks the most likely outcome.