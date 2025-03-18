Hull and Norwich keeping tabs on South American sensation

Hull City and Norwich City are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in Venezuelan youngster Luis Fernando Carrero.

TEAMtalk reports that the two Championship sides are watching the 18-year-old winger closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Luis Fernando Carrero has been compared to Colombian legend James Rodriguez due to his creativity on the ball.

Several La Liga and Portuguese Liga sides are also keeping an close eye on the youngster, who turned 18 on March 14.

Carrero’s current contract with Venezuelan top-flight outfit Deportivo Tachira is due to expire in December 2026, but it is expected that he will leave and join an European club in the summer.