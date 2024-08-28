Exclusive: Nottingham, Brentford and Man Utd join chase for Icelandic wonderkid

Nottingham, Brentford and Manchester United have joined the chase for Icelandic wonderkid Orri Oskarsson.

The FC Copenhagen striker has previously been linked with a move to Manchester City as a backup to Norwegian star Erling Haaland.

Ontheminute.com understand that Nottingham, Brentford and Manchester United have also shown interest in the 19-year-old striker.

The clubs are all considering making late moves in the summer transfer window for Oskarsson, with Manchester United needing to cash in on additional sales before making a move.

FC Copenhagen would be prepared to sell Orri Oskarsson for around €25million this summer, but they could decide to wait until the January transfer window before selling.

Porto and Real Sociedad have previously also shown interest in the Iceland international striker.