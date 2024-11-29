Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Brighton eye Ecuadorian defender who is also being tracked by Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest and Brighton are tracking Club Brugge’s rising star, Joel Ordonez.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian defender has caught the attention of multiple Premier League clubs with his standout performances, including appearances in the Champions League.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Nottingham Forest and Brighton are showing an interest in the youngster.

Valued at around €30 million, Joel Ordonez has become a hot prospect in the European transfer market.

While Brugge is keen to retain their young talent, interest from England continues to grow. Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also shown interest in Ordonez.

Both Forest and Brighton are exploring options to strengthen their defensive lines, and Ordonez’s potential makes him a compelling target.

The race for his signature is heating up, and it remains to be seen if the Premier League duo will make their move.