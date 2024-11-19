Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa chasing 20-year-old defender

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs interested in Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez.

CaughtOffside reports that several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Newcastle and Villa have been monitoring the 20-year-old.

Joel Ordonez has impressed from Club Brugge and has featured for the club in the Champions League as well.

The report suggests that Ordonez could be available for around €30million, but Brugge will try to keep the player at the club.

Liverpool sees Ordonez as a potential long-term replacement for Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.