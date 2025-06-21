Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Sunderland eye move for Georgian defender

Nottingham Forest and Sunderland are considering summer moves for highly-rated Georgian defender Saba Goglichidze.

The 20-year-old impressed for Empoli in Serie A last season, making 33 appearances and showcasing his strength in duels and aerial battles.

Despite Empoli’s relegation, Saba Goglichidze has drawn attention from several clubs due to his physical presence and mature defensive displays.

Both Forest and Sunderland are reportedly willing to meet Empoli’s €7–8 million valuation, with the player under contract until June 2027.

While Italian sides Lazio and Roma remain in the mix, the interest from English clubs adds a new dynamic to the transfer race in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sunderland see him as a potential key figure in their backline, while Forest aim to bolster depth ahead of a long campaign.