Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Newcastle United in race for Brighton star

The race for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke is heating up, with Nottingham Forest now joining Newcastle United in showing strong interest.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest have identified Van Hecke as a potential target as they look to strengthen their defence in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his performances at the Amex and is attracting growing attention across the Premier League and Europe.

Newcastle have been tracking Van Hecke for several months, with Eddie Howe keen to add a reliable centre-back to his squad. However, the Magpies now face competition from Forest, who are keen to move quickly in the market after a challenging season.

Brighton are determined to keep Van Hecke and are working on offering him a new long-term contract. With two years remaining on his current deal, they remain in a strong negotiating position but could be tempted if a substantial offer arrives.

Van Hecke, hailed as “sensational” by many, offers Premier League experience and solid defensive qualities. As both Newcastle and Forest weigh up their options, it remains to be seen which club will make the first move.