Newcastle eye Brighton star as Guehi alternative

Newcastle United are keeping a close watch on Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey, Eddie Howe remains eager to bolster his defence after missing out on Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi last year. The Magpies could not meet Palace’s £70 million asking price and did not revisit a deal in January.

Van Hecke, 24, has impressed at the Amex Stadium with consistent performances, earning a spot on Newcastle’s shortlist.

Other defensive targets in the 2025 summer transfer window include Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande and AC Milan's Malick Thiaw.

The Magpies are not alone in their interest, with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen also tracking the Dutch international. Despite Lloyd Kelly’s situation at Juventus, Newcastle are pushing ahead with their plans for a new centre-back.

Brighton are eager to extend Van Hecke’s contract, but with only two years left on his current deal, the defender could be available for the right price.

Praised as “sensational,” Van Hecke offers Premier League experience and could be a more affordable option than other targets.