Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join race for £30m Newcastle, Man Utd and Arsenal target

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest have expressed interest in the Portuguese forward and is also a target for Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old has impressed for Sporting Lisbon this season and has contributed 24 goals for the club so far.

His contract with Sporting Lisbon is set to expire at the end of next season, and the club is reportedly open to selling him for around £30 million this summer.

Francisco Trincao, who is also a standout player for Portugal, left Barcelona to join Sporting in 2023.

The Catalan club has a buyback clause and a 50% sell-on agreement. With multiple Premier League clubs in pursuit, the race for his signature is heating up.