Exclusive: Nottingham join Brighton, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in keeping tabs on Twente star

Nottingham Forest is the latest club to have shown interest in Twente star Sem Steijn ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest have been making checks on the young attacking midfielder and are considering a move this summer.

The 23-year-old has been sensational for the Dutch side this season, scoring an impressive amount of goals for Twente.

Brighton, Bournemouth and Aston Villa have also been keeping tabs on the midfielder, following his impressive run at Twente.

Steijn would cost any interested club at least £20 million, if Twente are to consider selling in the summer transfer window.

Sem Steijn’s current contract at Twente is set to expire in the summer of 2028. The young attacking midfielder joined Twente from Den Haag in March 2022.