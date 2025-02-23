Exclusive: Brighton, Bournemouth and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Twente star

Brighton, Bournemouth and Aston Villa have shown interest in Twente star Sem Steijn ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that the three Premier League clubs have been making checks on the young attacking midfielder.

Steijn has been sensational for the Dutch side this season, scoring an impressive amount of goals for Twente.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder would cost any interested club at least £20 million, if Twente are to consider selling in the summer transfer window.

Sem Steijn’s current contract at Twente is set to expire in the summer of 2028.

The young attacking midfielder joined Twente from Den Haag in March 2022.